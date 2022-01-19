ECU-Georgia Southern Meet Canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina’s final women’s swimming and diving meet of the 2021-22 regular season has been canceled due to a forecast of winter weather and expected hazardous travel conditions. The Pirates were set to host Georgia Southern and celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, Jan. 22 inside Minges Natatorium. The meet will not be made up.
ECU will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 16 when it competes in the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championships in Dallas, Texas. The four-day event, which will run through Saturday, Feb. 19, will be hosted by SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium.
