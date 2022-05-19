GREENVILLE, N.C. – Stuart Fuller has committed to play golf at East Carolina University for the 2022-23 year according to an announcement by head men’s golf coach Kevin Williams Wednesday afternoon.

Fuller will join Lucas Augustsson, Philip Linberg Bondestad and Davis DeLille who officially signed in November of 2021 for the upcoming season.



“We are very excited to add Stuart to our team this upcoming year,” Williams said. “His experience and success this year at High Point will help him make an immediate impact on our team. With three freshmen coming in this year, and five of the nine team members for this upcoming year being underclassmen, the stability of someone with Stuart’s experience with college golf will be a huge plus for our team. The thing that stood out immediately when we started evaluating Stuart was his ability to shoot low scores. Twelve of his 30 tournament rounds this year at HPU were par or better. He has big aspirations for his game after college and we are excited to help him grow in the process towards those aspirations.”



Fuller, a graduate transfer from High Point University, earned Second-Team All-Big South honors in 2021 after posting 12 rounds (out of 30) par or better. This season he participated in 10 events carding a 73.67 stroke average with his best finish coming in the 2021 Wisconsin Badger Invitational (fifth) after shooting a two-under-par 214. In all, he tallied three Top 25 placements and shot a season-low round of 67 at the Carolina Collegiate Invite (first round).



A graduate from Wofford University in 2020 and a two-time Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll selection (2020-21), Fuller was a co-medalist at the 2021 North-South Qualifying and was a low amateur in the 2021 Carolinas Open after placing third with a six-under-par 210. In high school, he medaled in the 2015 US Junior qualifier, was named 2015 North Carolina Second-Team All-State, was 2015 Mid-Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) individual state champion, a member of the 2016 MAPL state championship team, named team captain as a senior and earned MAPL All-Academic First-Team accolades.



“ECU immediately felt like a great fit when I stepped on campus,” Fuller said. “Coach Williams, Coach (Mike) Cato are great people along with the guys on the team. The facilities and support of the program really stood out to me, and I feel ECU is the right place for me and I can’t wait to be a Pirate!”