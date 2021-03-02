ECU golf team places 8th at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. – The East Carolina University men’s golf team finished eighth at the Wake Forest Invitational Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 2, carding a 54-hole total of 50-over-par 890 (309-287-294). The Pirates began the day in 10th place but managed to climb two spots in the team standings after firing a 294 in the final round.

Second-ranked Wake Forest fired a 6-under-par 834 (281-276-277) to win the event by nine strokes over No. 13 North Carolina, which carded a 3-over-par 843 (292-273-278) to claim second-place. The Demon Deacons’ Michael Brennan captured medalist honors with a three round score of 5-under-par 205 (71-66-68).

Stephen Carroll led the Pirates in the individual standings, tied for 15th at 7-over-par 217 (74-70-73). Carroll converted 37 pars and six birdie putts to post the team’s lowest score for the second straight event after shooting 5-over at the season-opening Kiawah Invitational.

Fifth-year senior Patrick Stephenson finished one stroke behind his teammate, tied for 18th at 8-over-par 218 (77-68-73).

Pinehurst native A.J. Beechler shot 16-over-par 226 (78-73-75) with Tim Conover firing a 19-over-par 219 (80-76-73). Jack Massei rounded out the team scoring at 35-over-par 245 (81-82-82). Attie Giles finished at 21-over-par 231 (77-79-75) playing as an individual.

“The course and the conditions were very tough this week, but it was great to play the iconic No. 2,” Pirate head coach Andrew Sapp said. “We are proud to see top 20 finishes in a strong field for Stephen and Patrick and it was a great opportunity for A.J., Jack and Attie to all play in their hometown.

“We look forward to the next week and a half of practice in what looks like drier weather than we have been working with so far this spring.”

ECU returns to competition March 14-15 at the General Hackler Championships in Myrtle Beach.