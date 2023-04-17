BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The East Carolina women’s golf team concluded the first round of the AAC Championship on Monday afternoon and currently sits in sixth place after carding an 8-over par 296 at the Southern Hills Golf Club.



The Pirates were led by Oda Sofie Kilsti , who carded a 1-under par 71 to lock in a six-way tie for 10th place and mark her team-best 12th round of an under-par score. Danielle Modder carded a 2-over par 74 to tie for 26th and Andrea Miralles Llopis is tied for 30th after shooting 3-over par 75. Macie Burcham shot 4-over par 76 to tie for 35th and Marta Perez carded a score of 10-over par 82 to round out the Pirates’ five.



SMU currently leads the field with a five-stroke advantage at 12-under par 276, followed by Tulsa at 7-under par 281 and Houston at 4-under par 284.



ECU will tee off beginning at 9:25 p.m. ET Tuesday morning for round two and live scoring will be available via golfstat.com.