ECU head soccer coach announces resignation

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jason Hamilton, who has served as East Carolina University Head Women’s Soccer Coach for the past four seasons, announced Thursday that he has resigned from his position effective February 18.

Assistant coach Emily Buccilla was appointed interim head coach according to ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert.

“Jason informed me this morning of his decision to resign,” Gilbert said. “We appreciate all of Jason’s contributions to our women’s soccer program and the positive impact he has had on our student-athletes. We wish Jason and his family the best on their future endeavors.” Gilbert also indicated a search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately.

Hamilton compiled 26 victories during his four seasons at the helm of the ECU program. His clubs qualified for three American Athletic Conference Championship Tournaments and advanced to the semifinal round on two occasions. Under his leadership, the Pirates recorded their first victory over a ranked opponent since 2011 after knocking off No. 23 Memphis 2-1 last Oct. 24. In all, he tutored eight All-AAC selections and four all-rookie team performers, including the 2021 league rookie-of-the-year pick.

In the classroom, Hamilton’s program earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award in three-straight seasons and is on track for a possible fourth consecutive honor after turning in a 3.52 team grade point average during the fall of 2021. His squads posted a 3.25 GPA or higher in all eight semesters of Hamilton’s ECU tenure and surpassed the 3.50 mark in three of the last four terms.

“I want to thank all the current and former student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have helped get this program to where it is today,” Hamilton said. “ECU soccer is in a good place and will continue to get better with the group that is here along with the leadership of Jon Gilbert and (senior associate AD and sport administrator) Mike Hanley. Greenville and Pirate Nation are a special place to our family and will always be a part of us.”