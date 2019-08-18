ECU Holds 2019 Meet the Pirates

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina held their annual Meet the Pirates event at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Fans and students came out to get autographs and pictures with their favorite Pirate players and coaches.
The event also had bouncy houses, games and food trucks. A sneak peek of what game days might look like this seasons as ECU adds in a new area during games this year.
The turn out for this year’s event was staggering with the line before event stretching well into the parking lot. Fans were waiting outside the gates well over four hours before the event began at 6 p.m.
On top of the football team, the other fall sports teams were also in attendance to sign autographs for fans as well.
The Pirates begin their season August 31st on the road against NC State.