GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina closes out its two-game homestand playing host to American Athletic Conference newcomer Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 21, inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will stream live through ESPN+ with James Westling (play-by-play) and Leger Douzable (color analyst) on the call.



East Carolina is under the direction of fifth-year head coach Mike Houston .

The contest, which marks the first-ever meeting between the two institutions on the gridiron, has been designated as Homecoming/Letterwinners Weekend. It is also the annual ECU Athletics Hall of Fame Weekend during which four individuals – Justine Allpress (women’s basketball), Jeff Charles (radio/broadcaster), Roderick Coleman (football) and Seth Maness (baseball) – will be enshrined Friday night and recognized during the game. Following Saturday’s game, ECU will play just two of its next five at home (Tulane/Nov. 4 and Tulsa/Nov. 25).



The Pirates (1-5, 0-2 AAC) dropped a 31-10 decision to SMU in their last outing back on Oct. 12. ECU ran 16 more offensive plays and owned a near nine-minute advantage in time of possession, but the Mustangs notched 17 second-half points and pitched a shutout in the third and fourth quarters after leading 14-10 at the break.

East Carolina quarterback Mason Garcia directed a pair of scoring drives, completing 12 of 26 passes for a career-high 155 yards and rushing for a team-best 38 yards on 12 carries – including a six-yard touchdown run. All told, the Pirates managed 97 yards on the ground on 38 carries on the way to 290 yards of total offense. Chase Sowell emerged as a bright spot in the receiving corps with his second straight seven-catch game and a career-high 120 yards.



Charlotte (1-5, 0-2 AAC) was blanked by Navy 14-0 last Saturday at home despite the teams ending the game with 265 yards of total offense apiece. The contest was tied 0-0 at halftime as both teams combined for 12 punts and 171 yards of total offense in the first half. The Midshipmen got on the scoreboard with a 69-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and then added a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to account for the final score. The 49er defense recorded a season-high nine tackles for loss, including a game-high two for Marcus Robitaille. Offensively, Shadrick Byrd rushed for a career high and Charlotte season-high 92 yards on 20 carries.

East Carolina Records, Streaks and Trends

Has won 14 of its last 16 Homecoming games.

Holds a 1-2 record at home with a win over Gardner-Webb as well as setbacks to Marshall and SMU.

Seeks its first road victory of the campaign following losses to then No. 2 Michigan, Appalachian State and Rice.

Has forced at least one turnover in 33 of the last 37 games (and in 44 of the last 51).

Scored a pair of defensive touchdowns at App State, marking the first time that has happened since 2013 against Old Dominion.

Recovered five fumbles in the victory over Gardner-Webb – a first since setting the standard against TCU back on Nov. 23, 2002.

Registered its first defensive shutout since a 38-0 victory over Duke on Sept. 2, 2000.

The Series

ECU and Charlotte meet for the first time on the football field Saturday. The schools have done battle on the basketball court (MBB: 10-18, WBB: 10-26) as well as on the baseball diamond (ECU leads series 34-6) with the Pirates holding a 54-50 combined record in those three sports.

Shutout Free … 318 and Counting

East Carolina enters the game against Charlotte with an active streak of 318 games of not suffering a shutout – a school record (previous mark was 110 set from ’71-’81). The last time the Pirates were blanked was on Oct. 4, 1997 (56-0 at Syracuse). ECU’s 318-game run currently ranks among the Top 10 nationally (Florida is first at 442).



Drawing First Blood

Since 2000, East Carolina owns an 11-7 (.611) record when meeting current FBS opponents for the first time. After winning five straight, the Pirates have dropped three of their last four contests.