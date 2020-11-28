ECU hosts SMU on Senior Day, season finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina officially completes its 2020 schedule by hosting SMU on Saturday for a noon American Athletic Conference clash at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The Pirates will try to capture their third home finale in the last four years after downing Cincinnati in 2017 and Connecticut in 2018 (before falling to Tulsa last season). Additionally, ECU will look to close out the 2020 campaign on a two-game AAC win streak – a first since 2015 – after knocking off Temple 28-3 in Philadelphia last week.

