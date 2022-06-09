GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 8 National Seed East Carolina (45-19) will host its first-ever on-campus super regional when it takes on No. 9 Texas (45-19) Friday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch of the weekend is slated for 12 noon (ET) and will be televised on ESPN2.

ECU Police speak on safety ahead of big events this weekend

ECU to open Super Regional with Texas on Friday

Pirates rebound, top Coastal, reach Super Regional

More ECU Pirates news

‘It’s gonna be an exciting weekend’: Texas coach previews Greenville Super Regional

The Pirates, who will be making their 32nd NCAA Regional appearance, won their seventh regional over the weekend with a 13-4 victory against Coastal Carolina in the Greenville Regional Championship Game. ECU claimed their third-straight American regular season title on May 15 with a 6-2 series sweeping win over South Florida. ECU also won the 2022 American Baseball Championships on May 29 with a 6-1 victory over Houston and hosted a regional for the seventh time in program history and fourth consecutive year with a Top 16 overall seed with their No. 8 selection this season (No. 12 in 2018, No. 10 in 2019 and No. 13 in 2021).

Last Monday’s selection as the overall No. 8 National Seed marks just the second time in school history the Pirates received a top eight national selection following the 2001 club that garnered a No. 7 honor in Baton Rouge. It is also the ninth time in program history that ECU is the top seed in a regional (1999 – Baton Rouge, La., 2000 – Lafayette, La., 2001 – Wilson, N.C., 2004 – Kinston, N.C., 2009 – Greenville, N.C., 2018 – Greenville, N.C., 2019 – Greenville, N.C., 2021 – Greenville, N.C.).