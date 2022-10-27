GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina’s baseball team continues its fall schedule Saturday when it hosts Virginia for a pair of seven-inning exhibition games at Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

Admission to both contests is free of charge and concessions will be available throughout the afternoon.

The Pirates and Cavaliers last met back on June 4th at the NCAA Greenville Regional where host and No. 8 national seed ECU downed the Cavaliers 4-2 to advance to the regional finals.

After facing Virginia, East Carolina wraps up its fall practice schedule Nov. 4-6 with the Purple-Gold World Series. Game times and team rosters will be announced next week.

About East Carolina