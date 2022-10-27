GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina’s baseball team continues its fall schedule Saturday when it hosts Virginia for a pair of seven-inning exhibition games at Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
Admission to both contests is free of charge and concessions will be available throughout the afternoon.
The Pirates and Cavaliers last met back on June 4th at the NCAA Greenville Regional where host and No. 8 national seed ECU downed the Cavaliers 4-2 to advance to the regional finals.
After facing Virginia, East Carolina wraps up its fall practice schedule Nov. 4-6 with the Purple-Gold World Series. Game times and team rosters will be announced next week.
About East Carolina
- ECU captured its third-straight American Athletic Conference regular season championship in 2022, finishing the campaign with 46 victories – its most since a 47-victory campaign in 2019. East Carolina posted a 20-4 record in league play, outpacing second-place UCF by six games.
- The Pirates hosted an NCAA Regional for the fourth-straight season, joining Stanford as the only team to do so.
- ECU earned the No. 8 national seed, its highest since it was the No. 7 national seed in 2001 and hosted a regional in Wilson, N.C.
- The Pirates finished at No. 8 in the final 2022 NCAA RPI ranking.
- Ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin was tabbed the AAC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career.
- East Carolina returns the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and Third-Team All-American RHP Carter Spivey as well as freshman All-America selection and AAC Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and the 2022 squad’s leader in batting average outfielder Lane Hoover.
- ECU welcomes back six All-AAC honorees to this year’s squad: Lane Hoover (First Team), Carter Spivey (First Team), Cam Clonch (Second Team), Alec Makarewicz (Second Team), Garrett Saylor (Second Team) and Jacob Starling (Second Team).
- The Pirates finished among the top 40 nationally in 12 statistical categories in 2022, ECU was third among NCAA Division I squads in both fielding percentage and sacrifice flies.
- East Carolina is the only team in the nation to have won 40 games the last four seasons, host four-straight NCAA Regionals and play in three-straight NCAA Super Regionals.
- ECU checked in at No. 22 on D1Baseball’s recently-released Top 100 collegiate baseball programs.