ECU indoor track opens season at South Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina begins its indoor season this weekend, heading to the University of South Carolina for the Carolina Challenge. The two-day meet (Jan. 21-22) will take place inside the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex.

“Both teams are extremely excited to compete at our first indoor meet of the 2022 season,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “As crazy as this sounds, our entire team has not competed as a full unit in an indoor meet in almost 2 years. With that being said, the expectations remain the same. I fully expect the kids to come out and compete with a lot of passion and excitement.”

The Pirates have four meets to prepare for the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, scheduled for Feb. 25-26 in Birmingham, Ala. Last year’s meet was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

Back for one last season is Sommer Knight who most recently finished third in the pole vault at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. She set the school record at the meet, clearing 3.45 meters. Brooke Stith and Mackenzie Whitaker also return as threats to reach nationals in the triple jump and multis.

On the men’s side, athletes to keep an eye on include hurdlers Terence Booth, Jr. and Asa Simmons as well as jumper Niejel Wilkins.

“I think we have to use this first meet as a beginning point to our season and build upon the success that we achieve over the weekend,” Kraft added. “The great news about our teams this year is that we have a lot of great upperclassman leadership. Hopefully, that leadership is on display this weekend.”

Men’s Entries

60-meter Dash: Royal Burris, Terence Booth, Jr., Blake Mathews

200-meter Dash: Zach Wadas, Zack Ray

800-meter Run: RJ Russell, Coleman Ferrell, Kayin Fails

Mile: Ethan Corrigan

3000-meter Run: Jack Dingman, Zach Morse

5000-meter Run: Matthew Russell, Chase Osborne, Ethan Hageman, Colin McCauley

60-meter High Hurdles: Terence Booth, Jr., Asa Simmons

High Jump: Blake Mathews

Long Jump: Niejel Wilkins

Triple Jump: Niejel Wilkins, Nathaniel Williams

Shot Put: Logan Carroll, Starrett Vesper