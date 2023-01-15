CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The East Carolina track & field program opened the 2023 indoor season on Saturday at UNC’s Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge in Eddie Smith Field House.

J Henry Lyon shined on the day with the fourth fastest indoor mile in school history at 4:09.94, good for second in the event. Alex Sawyer also represented the distance crew well with the lone Pirate victory of the day, taking the 800m in a time of 1:57.02.

“It was about what we expected for the first meet of the year,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft. “We had some surprises in some event areas, but some disappointments in other event areas. But, overall it was a good first meet. We definitely have a lot of work to do before our indoor conference championships.

“Now we have to turn our attention to traveling to Virginia Tech next weekend. Hopefully, we have a good week of practice and the weather cooperates with us. I told our team tonight: it’s not about how you start, it’s all about how you finish.”

Also on the men’s side, Royal Burris continued to show his class on the heels of an AAC Indoor 200m championship, taking second place in the 60-meter dash and third in the 300m. In his collegiate debut, Jared Harrell took second in the 200m (23.63) as well as third in the 60m (7.01).

Terence Booth, Jr. also found himself on the podium with his 8.28 finish for third place in the 60m hurdles.

For the women, Elizabeth Taylor nabbed a podium finish in her collegiate debut, finishing third in the triple jump with a distance of 11.48m (37-8).

Melicia Mouzzon also had a strong day for the sprints group with a second-place finish in the 60m in 7.47.

Up Next

The Pirates return to action Thursday and Friday at the Virginia Tech Invite in Blacksburg, Va.