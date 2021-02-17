ECU juniors recognized by NCBWA

DALLAS, Texas – East Carolina juniors Bryson Worrell (second-team) and Jake Kuchmaner (third-team) have been named to the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) preseason All-America Team the organization announced Wednesday. This is the second preseason honor for the duo who were unanimous American Athletic Conference all-league selections back in December.

Worrell, one of five players to start all 17 games in 2020, batted a career-best .377 (22-for-59) standing third among full-time starters. He led the Pirates in six offensive categories including doubles (six), home runs (five), RBI (14), total bases (43), slugging percentage (.729) and walks (10). The Sims, N.C. native tallied seven two-out RBI and seven two-out hits to go along with seven multi-hit and four multi-RBI games. Worrell enters the 2021 season having reached base safely in eight consecutive games and a year ago collected three game-winning RBI (Georgia Southern, Elon and Liberty).

Kuchmaner started four games last season posting a team-best 4-0 record, which was tied for second nationally. The lefty allowed just one run (earned) on 12 hits in 15.0 innings sporting a 0.60 ERA. The Waxhaw, N.C. native struck out 13 batters while walking five and held opposing hitters to a .218 composite batting average. In his first three outings, he did not allow a run, which spanned 10 innings and earned wins against William & Mary, Georgia Southern, High Point and Charlotte.

ECU is slated to open the season this Friday, Feb. 19 when it plays host to Rhode Island. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ET) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.