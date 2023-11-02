GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina lacrosse has added Kaelin Hogan as an assistant coach, the team announced Monday. Hogan comes to ECU after her most recent stop at Roger Williams University.

At RWU, Hogan helped guide the team to three consecutive Commonwealth Coast Conference Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021, ’22 and ’23. Hogan also helped coach RWU players to IWLCA All-American honors in 2021 and 2023, the first two All-American recognitions in program history.



Prior to RWU, Hogan spent the 2019 season as an assistant coach at Bridgewater State. The team finished with a 12-5 overall record that season, going 5-1 in the MASCAC and finishing second in the conference.



Prior to her coaching career, Hogan was a standout player at Roger Williams. She was a two-time Commonwealth Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time IWLCA All-Pilgrim Region Second Team selection. In her senior year, she broke her own single-season points record with 115. She finished her career tied for the RWU program all-time record for goals scored with 220 and set the new record for career points with 359.



A proven winner, Hogan joins head coach Brittany Dipper ‘s staff looking for add to her victorious resume, this time in Purple and Gold.

