GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team has signed 10 players to their 2023 recruiting class, head coach Amanda Moore announced Monday.

“We are extremely excited to welcome these ten future Pirates and their families to our program,” said Moore. “They have all made significant impacts on their high school and club teams and we look forward to what they will contribute to our team moving forward.”

Bella Askey – Midfield – Forest Hill, Md. – Notre Dame Prep

Bella has been a Nike 120 invite, a Maryland Team member for the National Tournament, and was a part of the WPLL Futures Maryland Team. She is also a varsity captain for both her lacrosse team and cross country team.

Sarah Goodison – Attack – Forest Hill, Md. – Notre Dame Prep

Sarah is a three-year varsity player for Notre Dame Prep. She is a two-time UA 150 Selectee and played for team Maryland at American Select. Sarah was also the leading point producer for her top-20 ranked club team.

Gianna Gentile – Defense – West Islip, N.Y. – West Islip High School

Gianna is a three-year starter who has received an all-county award for her defensive play. Gianna was also a finalist for freshman defender of the year and led her high school team in caused turnovers this past year.

Mack Hand – Goalie – Springfield, Pa. – Cardinal O’Hara High School

Mack is an All-Catholic and All-Delco goalie, along with receiving Pasla all-academic recognition. In her sophomore year, Mack posted a 58% save average with 119 saves out of 205 shots. This past year, Mack had an equally impressive 48% save average with 84 saves on 173 shots.

Riley Matthiesen – Attack – Eldersburg, Md. – Liberty High School

Riley is a three-year varsity starter and two-time state champion. She has been named a USA lacrosse player of the week and has had over 90 goals and 50 assists throughout her career.

Raleigh Speed – Attack – Alexandria, Va. – St. Agnes School

Raleigh enters her senior year with an ISL 2022 League Championship and a 2021 State Championship under her belt. Scoring, passing, and taking the draw, Raleigh is a threat all over the field.

Grace Moore – Midfield – Richmond, Va. – Douglas S. Freeman High School

Grace is a two-time Class 5 State Champion. She has been named a first-team all-region, first-team all-metro and second-team all-state honoree. Grace has just under 100 goals in her career and over 100 draw controls.

Skyler Blanton – Midfield – Warwick, N.Y. – Warwick Valley High School

Skyler is a first-team all-section player who enters her senior year with over 80 goals and almost 100 assists in her career. Skyler was a section champion in 2021 and also played on the American Select Downstate team this past summer.



Kirra Coufal – Defense – Manchester, Md. – Manchester Valley High School

Kirra has been a varsity starter at Manchester Valley now for three years, being named captain during her junior year. Kirra was named an Under Armour underclassman All-American and has proven to be a defender who can do it all.



Grace McCarthy – Attack/Draw – Northport, N.Y. – Northport High School

As a freshman, Grace was named a finalist for freshman attacker of the year and was part of the New York State championship team. Since her freshman year, Grace has been a state finalist and has been named a county all-tournament and all-division player. Among any other accolades and stats, she is also a dominant force on the draw.

Be on the lookout for the announcement of the 2023 lacrosse schedule coming soon.