BALTIMORE – No. 18 Johns Hopkins outscored East Carolina by five goals in the second half to pull away for a 14-7 non-conference victory Sunday afternoon at Homewood Field.

Madison McPherson and Shelby Harrison combined for nine goals, including seven in the second half, to offset a three-goal performance out of the Pirates’ Nicole Legar. Brynn Knight made nine saves for East Carolina in over 54 minutes of action.

JHU outshot ECU 37-32 and controlled 13 of the 23 draws. Both teams were successful on all but two of their clear attempts.

The squads traded goals over the first 16 minutes of the game as the score was tied late into the second period. Harrison gave the Bluejays the momentum with a pair of goals in the span of less than two minutes, sending Johns Hopkins into the break with a 5-3 lead.

The Bluejays took control in the third quarter, outscoring East Carolina 6-2. The Pirates would make a few runs in the remainder of the contest, but could come no closer than four the rest of the way.

Up Next: ECU returns to action March 23 with a non-conference bout at Campbell.