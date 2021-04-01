ECU lacrosse team falls at No. 10 Florida, 20-9

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – A large disparity in draw controls cost the East Carolina lacrosse team as the Pirates fell to NO. 10 Florida 20-9 on Thursday afternoon.

The first half was defined by the difference at the draw circle. The Gators won 14 of the 18 draws during the opening stanza. Despite that massive difference in possession, the Pirates hung with the ranked Gators early on.

Florida took a 1-0 and 2-1 lead, but Nicole LeGar had an answer each time for the Pirates, scoring her first goal unassisted and the second one off a feed from Ally Stanton. After back-to-back goals from Florida’s Brianna Harris, Stanton scored a goal of her own. Megan Pallozzi scored on a free-position shot to make it 4-4 with 14:40 remaining in the first half.

The Gators began to pull away over the next few minutes. After Shannon Kavanagh scored at 13:33 to retake the lead, Florida scored four goals in under 90 seconds to push the lead to 9-4.

LeGar momentarily stopped the run when she completed her hat trick, with Frances Kimel getting the assist. Unfortunately, after LeGar’s tally, Harris added two more goals and Danielle Pavinelli added a goal, making it 12-5 at the break.

Florida kept that momentum coming out of the locker room, scoring the first four goals of the second half. ECU finally stopped the run when Stanton scored her second goal of the game, with LeGar getting the assist.

After Stanton’s goal, the two teams played a scoreless seven minutes, but Florida broke that stretch with four straight goals, making it 20-6 with 8:28 remaining.

The Pirates did not quit despite the deficit and made the final score closer with the final three goals of the game. Stanton joined LeGar in completing a hat trick on the day before Caroline Inderlied scored off a pass from Pallozzi. ECU finished the scoring when Stanton set up Megan Tryniski for a goal.

Florida finished with a 32-17 edge in shots and a dominant 23-8 advantage in draw controls. The Pirates did have the edge in turnovers, committing eight turnovers compared to 10 for Florida.

Stanton led the way with five points on three goals and two assists for ECU, putting her five points short of 100 for her Pirate career. LeGar added four points of her own, with three goals and an assist while grabbing three draw controls and a caused turnover. Ashley Vernon made six saves in the cage for the Pirates and was one of three ECU players to grab multiple ground balls, with Jordyn Cox and Carli Johnston also scooping up a pair.

The Pirates will again take on the Gators on Saturday afternoon. That contest will get started at 11 a.m., in Donald R. Dizney Stadium.