ECU lacrosse team falls at No. 13 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Dominance in the draw circle was too much for the ECU lacrosse team to overcome as the Pirates fell 21-6 to No. 13 Virginia on Monday afternoon.

ECU drops to 1-1 on the season while Virginia starts its season with a 1-0 record.

Virginia dominated possession of the ball in the first half, helping the Cavaliers rush out to a 14-1 lead. ECU won just three of the opening stanza’s 16 draws.

After Virginia scored the game’s opening four goals, ECU did get some momentum back. Nicole LeGar got the draw control coming out of an ECU timeout. That led to Megan Pallozzi finding Megan Tryniski just outside of the crease and Tryniski scored ECU’s first goal.

The Pirates could not get any more of a foothold though and the Cavaliers continued to widen their lead throughout the first half.

In the second stanza, Virginia stretched its lead to 20-1. The Pirates did continue to fight and began to cut into the lead. Pallozzi scored back-to-back goals from free-position shots. It became a 3-0 ECU run when Tryniski set up Frances Kimel for a goal. After Virginia momentarily stalled the Pirate run with a goal, Pallozzi completed her hat trick with a third straight converted free-position shot. ECU got one final goal when Camryn Pennypacker scored off a feed from Tryniski.

Virginia finished with a 35-10 edge in shots and 19-10 advantage in draw controls. The two teams were even in ground balls, each scooping up 11 while ECU turned the ball over 15 times to just eight for Virginia.

Pallozzi finished with four points and now leads the Pirates with nine points, including a team-high eight goals. Tryniski had three points of her own and has eight on the season. Ashley Vernon and Christina White split time in the crease, with Vernon making one save and White making two stops. Kimel grabbed four draw contols while LeGar and Payton Barr both had three draw controls. Ally Stanton provided defense from the attack spot, causing two turnovers and scooping up a pair of ground balls.

The Pirates will have a few days off before returning to action with another road trip. ECU will head to Davidson for a 6:30 p.m., game on Friday night.