GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina shot a five-under 283 during the second round of the Ironwood Collegiate Classic and leads by four strokes over Gardner-Webb heading into final round action Tuesday morning. The two-day, 54-hole event is being played at the par-72, 7,120-yard Ironwood Country Club,

Freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad leads the Pirates with a 4-under 140 after posting consecutive rounds of 70 and 70 and is tied for third heading into final round action, while graduate student Nicolas Brown sits in seventh with a 1-under par 143 (71-72). Fellow graduate student Stuart Fuller posted rounds of 78 and 70 (4-over) and is tied for 21st alongside of sophomore Carter Busse who shot rounds of 77 and 71. Freshman Lucas Augustsston is sitting in 40th after carding rounds of 77 and 74 for a score of 151 (7-over par).

Playing as individuals are freshman Davis DeLille (t17, 76071=147), graduate student Connor Jones (t41, 77-75=152), sophomore Tyler DeChellis (t41, 81-71=152) and junior Eston Lee (78th, 89-78=167).

NC State’s Brandon Einstein leads the event with a 6-under 138 (72-66), followed by Longwood’s Brendan Dunphy (139, 70-69). Rounding out the top five are Nick Mayfield from Winthrop (t3, 140), Bondestad, Casper Nerpin (t5, 142) and Conor McGrath (t5, 142).

The Pirates (578) hold a four-shot lead over Gardner-Webb (582) followed by Delaware (583), William & Mary (584) and Winthrop (586).

Final round action is set to begin at 8 a.m. with players teeing off from the first and 10th tees. Fans can follow all the action on GolfStat.com.