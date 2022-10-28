TULSA, Okla. – The East Carolina cross country program competed at the AAC Championships on Friday with the men’s team earning a seventh-place finish of nine teams and the women taking ninth of 11.

The Pirate women were led on the day by Alyssa Zack finishing 28th in a time of 22:10.2. Zack was joined in scoring by Navaya Zales (35th), Lindsay Yentz (36th), Hayley Whoolery (58th) and Allysa Combs (66th). Lily Schlossberg (69th), Makayla Obremski (77th), Emily Baba (87th) and Hailey Yentz (91st) also competed for ECU.

On the men’s side, Austin Mathews, Alex Sawyer, Conner O’Shea and Ted Sielatycki ran as a pack, finishing 48th-51st in the race. Nick Willer rounded out the scoring just behind in 55th while Zack Willer took 59th. Cooper Kleckner also toed the line for the Pirates, finishing 73rd.

Team Scores

Women

Tulsa, 37 SMU, 66 Cincinnati, 95 Tulane, 120 Wichita State, 126 Memphis, 174 Houston, 196 UCF, 205 East Carolina, 214 Temple, 215 South Florida, 313

Men

Tulsa, 29 Wichita State, 65 Cincinnati, 84 Memphis, 111 Tulane, 113 Temple, 115 East Carolina, 222 Houston, 230 South Florida, 259

Up Next

The Pirates will travel to Louisville, Ky. for the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday, Nov. 11.