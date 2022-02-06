ECU men fall on the road to Tulane, 86-66

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane hit 11 three-point field goals in the first half alone Saturday afternoon on the way to an 86-66 American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina inside Devlin Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (11-11, 2-8 AAC) remained winless on the road while the Green Wave (10-10, 7-4 AAC) salvaged a split of the season series. ECU defeated Tulane 88-80 in overtime back on Jan. 5 in Greenville.

Vance Jackson netted a game-high 27 points on 10 for 18 shooting from the field and pulled down eight rebounds. He also hit seven three-point field goals – just one off his season high of eight at Cincinnati. Tristen Newton flirted with a triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Jaylen Forbes led the Green Wave with 26 points.

Nearly half of Tulane’s buckets were of the three-point variety as the Green Wave fired at 45.2-percent (14 of 31) efficiency from deep and 49.2 percent (30 of 61) overall. East Carolina knocked down 23 of 65 attempts from the floor (35.4 percent) and 11 of 35 (31.4 percent) from three-point range. The Pirates outrebounded Tulane 43-33 and scored 13 second-chance points off 16 offensive rebounds.

In what would be the theme of the first half, the Green Wave drained their first three tries from three-point range to build an early 9-5 advantage. A Brandon Johnson free throw pulled ECU within 14-11 at the 13:36 mark, but the Pirates scored just six points over the next several minutes – allowing Tulane to pull ahead 33-17 with six minutes remaining before the half. The Green Wave got the lead up to as much as 24 points before heading into the intermission ahead 49-26.

Tulane shot 53.3 percent in the opening 20 minutes and recorded 14 assists on 16 made field goals. Forbes notched 17 points while Jackson led East Carolina with nine.

A couple of Javon Small free throws cut the Pirate deficit under 20 at 56-37 before Jackson hit a three to cut the Green Wave advantage to 18. That would be as close as ECU would come the rest of the way.

Up Next: The Pirates return to action Tuesday night at Tulsa. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. inside the Reynolds Center and the contest will stream on ESPN+.