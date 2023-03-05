IRVING, Texas – The bracket is set for the 2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held this Thursday-Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.



Houston (29-2, 17-1 American) is the No. 1 seed in the American Championship for a third time (2019, 2022) after finishing conference play 17-1. The Cougars are the two-time defending tournament champions. The Cougars will face the winner of East Carolina/South Florida on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on ESPN2.



Memphis (23-8, 13-5) earned the No. 2 seed and is led by guard Kendric Davis, who leads The American with 21.3 points and 5.8 assists per game. The Tigers will take on the winner of SMU/UCF on Friday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Tulane (19-10, 12-6) claimed the No. 3 seed after defeating Temple, 83-82, on Sunday, March 5. It is the highest seed the Green Wave have earned since joining The American. Tulane will face the victor of Tulsa/Wichita State on Friday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Two-time tournament champion Cincinnati (20-11, 11-7) will be the No. 4 seed. The Bearcats will take on No. 5 seed Temple (16-15, 10-8), which earned a first-round bye for a fifth time, on Friday at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.



The latest tournament information can be found online at The American's Championship Central by visiting www.TheAmerican.org/mbb.



2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule



First Round | Thursday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina vs. No. 8 South Florida | 12:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 2: No. 10 SMU vs. No. 7 UCF | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 3: No. 11 Tulsa vs. No. 6 Wichita State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU



Quarterfinals | Friday, March 10

Game 4: Game 1 vs. No. 1 Houston | 1 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Temple vs. No. 4 Cincinnati | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Tulane | 9 p.m. | ESPNU



Semifinals | Saturday, March 11

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN2



Final | Sunday, March 12

Game 10: Semifinal Winners | 3:15 p.m. | ESPN



All times are Eastern.