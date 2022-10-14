GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country program hosted the Pirate Invitational on Friday at Lake Kristi. The Pirate men took third teams while the women’s squad finished fourth out of 10 teams.
The ECU women were led on the evening by Alyssa Zack who took eighth, covering the 6K course in 22:11.13. Lindsay Yentz joined Zack in the top 20 with a 13th-place finish in 22:39.81. Lily Schlossberg (26th), Allysa Combs (37th) and Makayla Obremski (47th) rounded out the scoring lineup for the Pirates. Emily Baba and Hailey Yentz also competed for ECU, finishing 53rd and 54th, respectively.
On the men’s side, Chase Osborne led the way with a fifth-place finish in 24:52.93. Elliot Kleckner and Ted Sielatycki joined Osborne in the top 20, finishing 16th and 17th, respectively. Zach Willer (21st) and Conner O’Shea (23rd) rounded out the scoring. Just outside of the top-five Pirates, Alex Sawyer, Cooper Kleckner and Nick Willer followed just behind in 27th, 29th and 31st.
Team Results
Women
Elon, 59
Charleston, 65
George Washington, 77
East Carolina, 80
Coastal Carolina, 120
UNCW, 131
Meredith, 180
Hampton, 223
VMI, 252
Methodist, 272
Men
George Washington, 23
Elon, 63
East Carolina, 66
VMI, 144
Charleston, 165
Coastal Carolina, 175
UNCW, 184
Methodist, 210
Barton, 222
William Peace, 299
Up Next
The Pirates travel to Tulsa, Okla. for the American Athletic Conference Championships on Oct. 28.