ELON, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country team opened its season on Friday at Elon’s Friday Night Lights opener. The Pirate women finished fourth in the meet led by Alyssa Zack in 14th while the men finished third led by Alex Sawyer who finished 17th.

The Pirate women opened the night with their 4K race where Zack led the charge with her 13:59.8 finished. Zack was followed up by Allysa Combs and Lily Schlossberg in 19th and 21st, respectively while Hayley Whoolery (24th) and Jessica Neal (28th) rounded out the scoring in her first race in Purple and Gold.



The men took to the course to end the night with a 6K race where Sawyer led the pack in 18:09.1. Ted Sielatycki was close behind in 18:12.5 with Nick Willer not too far behind. Colin McCauley (38th), Sam Dewar (47th) and Conner O’Shea (49th) rounded out the ECU scoring.



Full Team Scores

Women

Duke – 15 High Point – 45 Elon – 80 East Carolina – 95 UNCW – 176 Campbell – 202 Meredith – 210 N.C. A&T – 220 Winthrop – 237 Fayetteville State – 293 USC Aiken – 311 UNC Pembroke – 312 Barton – 385 Shaw – 408



Men

Duke – 15 High Point – 65 East Carolina – 91 Elon – 99 Winthrop – 181 UNCW – 194 UNC Pembroke – 199 Campbell – 249 Barton – 273 Fayetteville State – 281 N.C. A&T – 299 USC Aiken – 342 Averett – 406



Up Next

The Pirates will be back in action in two weeks as they toe the line at N.C. State’s Adidas XC Challenge on Sept. 15 in Cary, N.C.