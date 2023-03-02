GREENVILLE, N.C. – Brandon Johnson scored 19 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season as East Carolina defeated Tulane 83-68 on Wednesday night inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.



Jaden Walker recorded his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates (15-14, 6-10 AAC) who are now tied for the most AAC wins in a season since joining the league back in 2014-15. RJ Felton added 15 points and Quentin Diboundje chipped in with 10 points.



Jaylen Forbes led the Green Wave (17-10, 10-6 AAC) with 23 points.



The Pirates’ two seniors, Ludgy Debaut and David Kasanganay would get the start and score ECU’s first two baskets of the night followed by a 10-0 Pirate run to break the game open. Tulane would heat up from behind the arc, nailing five threes to cut the Pirates’ lead to two but ECU would go on another 10-0 run to pull away and head into the half up 39-31.



ECU would smother Tulane on defense in the second half, allowing no threes from the Green Wave and forcing eight turnovers to cruise to the win in the home finale.



Up Next

East Carolina will face a quick turnaround as the Pirates head down to New Orleans on Friday to face Tulane at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.