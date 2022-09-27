GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team held its first official practice of the 2022-23 season in Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon.

Before practice, first-year head coach Michael Schwartz spoke with the media about his team and what Pirate fans can expect when ECU takes the floor.

“It’s an exciting time,” Schwartz said. “This is a good time of the year around the country, everyone’s really excited to have the first day of practice and we’re ready for the next step.”

ECU returns six players from last year’s team in Ludgy Debaut, Brandon Johnson, RJ Felton, Javon Small, Wynston Tabbs and David Kasanganay.

The Pirates welcome 10 new faces to the roster including seven freshmen in guards Saxby Sunderland, Kalib LaCount and Colin McKenzie, and freshmen forwards Ezra Ausar, Valentino Pinedo, Elijah Jones and Jaxon Ellingsworth. Three transfers round out the roster in Quentin Diboundje (Tennessee), Jaden Walker (Iowa State) and Benjamin Bayela (South Plains).

“The biggest thing that we tried to establish is what we wanted to do on the defensive end this fall and the conditioning aspect of the pace of play that we want on both sides of the ball,” Schwartz added. “I think we’re getting close, and we still have a long way to go but today we start the next chapter.”

ECU welcomes Mercer to Minges Coliseum on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. to tip-off the season.