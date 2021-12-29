ECU men’s basketball home game with Wichita State postponed due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night against Wichita State has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the ECU program, the university announced Wednesday.

The game was supposed to be the American Athletic Conference opener for both schools. Nexstar affiliate KSNW reported the Shockers arrived in Greenville Tuesday evening and took part in a Wednesday afternoon shootaround at Minges Coliseum.

“We have been in communication with ECU and the conference office throughout the day. We hate that these types of postponements continue to be a reality, but if we’re to push forward with an athletic season in the midst of a pandemic, we’re going to face challenges like this. We will work with ECU and the conference to find a makeup date that makes sense for both parties,” said Darron Boatright, WSU Director of Athletics in a statement to KSNW.

Tonight's ECU basketball game with Wichita State is PPD because of Covid issues… This weekend's trip to USF is also very much in doubt… — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) December 29, 2021

ECU’s road game at South Florida on New Year’s Day is also in question, WNCT’s Brian Bailey wrote on Twitter. ECU Athletics said in a post on its website that “Any new information concerning future games and rescheduled contests will be announced when it becomes available.”

The Pirates are currently 9-3 this season.

Wichita State (9-3) will have its first AAC game on Saturday at home against Memphis.