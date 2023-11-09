GREENVILLE, N.C. – Ladontae Felton, a 6-2 guard from Aiken, S.C., has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for East Carolina University starting with the 2024-25 season according to an announcement by head coach Michael Schwartz on Thursday.

Felton is currently entering his senior season with South Aiken High School after competing at Aiken High School for his first three seasons. In his junior season at Aiken, Felton averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 25.3 minutes per game as the Hornets finished with an 14-11 mark in 2022-23. He scored a season-high 25 points on 4-of-8 shooting from behind the arc in Aiken’s 61-59 win over South Aiken.

“With Ladontae’s combination of speed and skill, he has a special ability to get by good defenders,” Schwartz said. “Most importantly, Ladontae has the character and substance that furthers our program. He’s a great student that cares deeply about everything he does. The Pirates got better today!”

Felton is rated as the top point guard in South Carolina according to PrepHoops and the second-best point guard in the state according to Big Shots Basketball. He also competed in the Phenom Hoops Memorial Day Classic over the summer with AAU team Big Shots South Carolina.