ECU men’s basketball pauses activities due to COVID-19 case
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina men’s basketball program is temporarily pausing all activities beginning Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program has been carried out, school officials said.
Thursday’s game in Philadelphia against Temple has been postponed along with Saturday’s home game against Temple. There was no announcement on when those games would be played.