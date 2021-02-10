ECU men’s basketball pauses activities due to COVID-19 case

ECU Pirates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ecu basketball_120557
More Big Race - Daytona

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina men’s basketball program is temporarily pausing all activities beginning Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program has been carried out, school officials said.

Thursday’s game in Philadelphia against Temple has been postponed along with Saturday’s home game against Temple. There was no announcement on when those games would be played.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV