ECU men’s basketball pauses activities due to COVID-19 case

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following impressive performances during the abbreviated 2020 season, Nicole LeGar and Liz Blumthal of the ECU lacrosse team have been named to the 2021 AAC Preseason All-Conference Team, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

LeGar has racked up 83 points on 65 goals and 18 assists during her three seasons in Greenville, placing her atop the all-time ECU scoring charts. The Eldersburg, Md., native has also led ECU in draw controls each of the past two seasons, racking up 62 in 2019 and was averaging 4.1 per game in an abbreviated 2020 campaign. LeGar's excellent 2020 season also included grabbing a team-high 17 ground balls and causing 13 turnovers. Her all-around play helped earn her a spot on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll twice, the second time coming after scoring three goals and handing out three assists in a win at VCU.