GREENVILLE, N.C. – Pirate fans will have an opportunity to watch the 2023-24 men’s basketball program in action on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. leading up to the ECU Football game vs. SMU.

Head coach Michael Schwartz and the ECU men’s basketball program are inviting fans to join the team for an open practice in Minges Coliseum beginning at 5 p.m.



Free pizza will be provided to the first 200 students in attendance inside Gate 3. Players will be made available for autographs following practice.



The Pirate Club pregame meal that is normally in Minges Coliseum will be relocated to the men’s basketball auxiliary gym. Check-in will be at the Williams Hall of Fame lobby.