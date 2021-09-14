ECU men’s cross country team earns USTFCCCA regional ranking

GREENVILLE, N.C. – On the heels of a second-place finish at the Elon Opener, the ECU men’s cross country team has earned its first United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Regional ranking since 2017, checking in at No. 14 this week. The organization began releasing weekly regional rankings in 2010.

The Pirates received solid performances out of Austin Mathews, Chase Osborne and freshman newcomer Jack Dingman who finished 14th, 15th and 21st respectively with 6K times of 18:42, 18:44 and 18:59. The trio helped ECU top then regionally-ranked Campbell who was slotted No. 13 in the preseason USTFCCCA Southeast Region rankings.

“It’s always great to have your program recognized as one of the best in the region,” head coach Josey Weaver said. “However, this is not a goal of ours, nor will we pay a lot of attention to it. Our mindset remains looking at the big picture, which comes at the end of the season. The reason we run a race is to see who truly is the best and so forth. A lot of the credit goes to our men for how they started the year off at Elon to earn this regional ranking. Right now, all we care about is getting ready for the Virginia Invitational on Sept. 17th.”

