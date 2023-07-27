GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina men’s golf team will compete in 12 total events, including hosting a tournament in the fall and spring and will co-host another during the 2023-24 campaign director of golf Kevin Williams announced Thursday.

The Pirates’ fall slate begins Sept. 11 at the River Run Collegiate in Davidson and ECU will trek to Durham to close out the month of September where they will compete in the Rod Myers Invitational from Sept. 24-25.

ECU will host the Ironwood Collegiate Classic at Ironwood Golf and Country Club from Oct. 2-3 and will close out the fall schedule at the USF Invitational in Brooksville, Fla. (Oct. 9-10) and the ODU/Kilmarlic Invitational at Powells Point (Oct. 22-24).

The spring season will tee off with back-to-back events in South Carolina with the Wexford Intercollegiate in Hilton Head (Feb. 19-20) and the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational in Aiken (Mar. 4-5). ECU will travel to Auburn, Ala. for the Tiger Invitational from Mar. 11-12 and will return home to host the ECU Intercollegiate at the Brook Valley Country Club (Mar. 18-19) and co-host the Cutter Creek Intercollegiate with Elon from Mar. 29-31 to close out the regular season.

The 2024 American Athletic Conference Championships will be held at the Pelican Golf Club in Bellair, Fla. from Apr. 19-21, with the NCAA Regionals set for May 15-18 at six different host sites across the country. The NCAA Championship will be contested at the Champions Course at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa from May 24-29 in Carlsbad, Calif.

ECU returns five players from last year’s team including sophomore Lucas Augustsson, who was named to the AAC Men’s Golf All-Conference Team and the Pirates welcome five newcomers in graduate student Ethan Hall and freshmen Drew Greene, Adam Lennermark, Drew O’Neal and Nathan O’Neal.