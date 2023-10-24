POWELLS POINT, N.C. — East Carolina shot a 4-over par 288 during final round action finishing in fourth at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate. The three-day, 54-hole event was being played at the Kilmarlic Golf Club (par-71; 6,563 yards).



A trio of Pirates in junior Carter Busse , sophomore Lucas Augustsson and sophomore Philip Linberg Bondestad registered top seven finishes pacing ECU on the week. Busse finished sixth with a score of 215 (2-over) following rounds of 70, 73 and 72 for his third top 10 of the season. Augustsson (73-74-69) and Bondestad (70-76-70) claimed a share of seventh place with scores of 216 (3-over).



“Real proud of Lucas, Carter and Philip this week,” ECU Director of Golf/Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “They competed at a high level with all three getting top 10 finishes! We saw a lot of good things this fall season from our team, especially those three. This off season will be a very important period in the development of our young guys.”



ECU freshman Nathan O’Neal (74-73-77=224) and Drew O’Neal (74-79-0=153) rounded out the Pirates roster finishing tied for 36th and 76th overall.



Drexel won the team title with a 2-over par 854 (290-285-279) finishing 13 shots ahead of host Old Dominion (289-294-284=867). SIU Edwardsville placed third (288-296-284=868) followed by ECU (287-296-288=871) in fourth.



ECU returns to action on Monday, Feb. 19 when it participates in the Wexford Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, S.C.