ECU men’s golf coach resigns

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Andrew Sapp, East Carolina University’s head men’s golf coach since 2017, has resigned from his position according to an announcement from director of athletics Jon Gilbert Thursday.

Sapp recently completed his fourth season heading the Pirates program following ECU’s fifth-place finish at the American Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships on April 25. During his tenure in Greenville, Sapp led his squads to a pair of tournament championships and 12 top-five standings, while helping Patrick Stephenson, Blake Taylor and A.J. Beechler each earn all-conference accolades.

Sapp’s program also excelled in the classroom as the Pirates earned Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar Team accolades in 2018 and 2019 with four players earning individual All-America Scholar honors over the past two seasons, including two-time selection Stephenson.

“I would like to thank Coach Sapp for his leadership of the ECU men’s golf team over the last four-plus years,” Gilbert said. “Andrew is a true professional who worked tirelessly to improve the program. We wish him all the best as he pursues future opportunities. We are committed to our student-athletes in the men’s golf program and will begin a national search for the next leader of ECU men’s golf.”

Prior to directing the East Carolina program, Sapp spent six years as head men’s golf coach at alma mater North Carolina where he led the Tar Heels to one NCAA Championships Finals appearance and four NCAA Regional showings. He held a similar position at the University of Michigan from 2002 to 2011 after working as an assistant at UNC (1993-98) and Purdue (1998-02) under Devon Brouse.

Sapp also served as President of the Golf Coaches Association of America from 2016 until 2018.

“I am grateful for the last four-plus years leading the Pirates men’s golf program,” Sapp said. “I want to thank our student-athletes, staff and loyal supporters for their dedication and support. Being a coach allows you to build lifelong relationships and I will cherish the memories and all the relationships formed during my time in Greenville. This has been a difficult couple years with all the COVID challenges, but we stuck together as a team to make the best of an unprecedented situation.”