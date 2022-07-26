NORMAN, Okla. – The ECU men’s golf squad has been named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) the organization announced Monday. The Pirates compiled a 3.30 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year earning the distinction for the 11th time since 2009.

“Very proud of the work done by our team in the classroom, ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “We aren’t where we want or expect to be academically as a team, but this is a positive step in the right direction.”

ECU was one of 107 NCAA Division I teams recognized for having a team GPA of 3.00 or higher. Fellow American Athletic Conference institutions UCF, SMU and South Florida were among those lauded. On July 21, golfers Nicolas Brown and Stephen Carroll were named 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.

To be eligible for GCAA Outstanding Team Academic honors a college or university must submit GPAs for each player on their official squad list for the academic year.

