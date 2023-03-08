OPELIKA, Ala. – East Carolina posted a 12-over par 876 finishing in 11th place at the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-72, 7,289-yard Grand National Lake Course.



“I thought we were more competitive in a solid field of teams, but in order to beat good teams we have to play with more consistency,” Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “There is too much variance from our good to our bad and we need to tighten that up!”



Sophomore Tyler DeChellis led the way for the Pirates finishing tied for 20th after posting round of 73, 71 and 71 for a scored of 215 (1-under par). During the event, he tallied 14 birdies with six bogeys, a double bogey, a triple bogey and 31 pars.



Graduate student Stuart Fuller finished tied for 47th after carding a tournament score of 221 (5-over) with rounds of 75,71 and 75, while freshman Lucas Augustsson took a share of 56th with a 7-over score of 233 (74, 74, 75). Rounding out the Pirates roster were graduate student Nicolas Brown (77-70-78) and freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad (75-78-72) who both finished tied for 63rd with a score of 225 (9-over par).



Host Auburn, who is ranked No. 7 nationally by Golfstat, claimed the team title with a 41-under par score of 823. Troy finished second after posting a 10-under par 854. Rounding out the top five were Chattanooga (855), Southern Miss (860) and Florida Atlantic (862).



The Pirates will return to the links on Monday, March 13 when they travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to participate in the General Hackler Intercollegiate.