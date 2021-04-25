ECU men’s golf fourth after two rounds at AAC Championship

BROOKVILLE, Fla. – After two rounds of the American Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championship, East Carolina sits tied for fourth place with a 36-hole total of 1-over 577 (287-290).

South Florida holds the overall lead at 14-under 562 (270-292) and leads the field by 11 strokes heading into Sunday’s final round. SMU is alone in second place at 3-under 573 (287-286) followed by Wichita State in third at par 576 (297-279) with ECU and Memphis (285-292) tied for fourth.

UCF (288-293) and Cincinnati (289-292) are tied for sixth place at 5-over 581 with Temple rounding out the field at 22-over 598 (296-302).

ECU junior A.J. Beechler (72-71=143) and senior Stephen Carroll (69-74=143) are both 1-under-par and tied for eighth place, while senior Tim Bunten is tied for 11th at par 144 (73-71). Fifth-year senior Patrick Stephenson is tied fort 21st at 3-over-par 147 (73-74) and sophomore Connor Jones is tied for 33rd at 6-over 150 (75-75).

Beechler and Bunten were the lone Pirates to shoot under par Saturday with each player carding a 1-under 71.

Wichita State’s Marcus Wochner holds the overall individual lead at 8-under 136 (66-70) with USF’s Albin Bergstrom (68-71) and Kyle Flexsenhar (66-73) tied for second at 5-under 139.

The average score for the second round of play on Saturday at Southern Hills Plantation was nearly a full stroke higher than round one, checking in at 73.40. A total of 12 players finished under par during a windy Saturday on the par-72, 7,221-yard track, with only three players registering scores in the 60s.

Due to the potential for inclement weather in the area, tee times for Sunday’s final round of the 2021 American Men’s Golf Championship have been adjusted. Teams will tee off the first and 10th tees in foursomes beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The Pirates will go off the first tee alongside players from USF, SMU and Wichita State.