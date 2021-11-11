ECU men’s golf team inks three during early signing period

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina Head Men’s Golf Coach Kevin Williams has announced that Lucas Augustsson, Philip Linberg Bondestad and Davis DeLille have each signed a national letter of intent to play golf for the Pirates beginning with the 2022-23 season.

CLICK HERE for more from ECU Sports Information



“We got a late start with this recruiting class, but we are extremely excited with the three young men who will come play for us next year!” Williams said. “Good students and great potential athletically with this class. All three had wonderful summers competing in tournaments and they played a lot of events, which shows their desire to compete and get better!! Tournament golf is where you get better. Competing hard and being successful this past summer fuels a confidence they each possess that I am really impressed with at this stage in their development. I am very excited about the future direction of our program based on the impact I feel this class will have in our program.”



Lucas Augustsson, Halmstad, Sweden (Aspero Idrottsgymnasie)

Finished fourth at the Race to Teen Tour Final Order of Merit (2021) … Earned a third-place finish at the Teen Tour Elite No. 5 (2021) … Represented Sweden in Nordic Junior Match (2021) … Swedish Junior Club Champions with Riggenas Golf Klubb (2021) … Placed fifth at the Stenson Sunesson Junior Challenge (2021) … Finished seventh at the JSM Slag (National Championship) Teen Tour Elite No. 3 (2021).



Coach Williams’ Comments: “Lucas made big strides this past summer with his golf game. He competed at a high level in a country rich in golf talent. He has a wonderful passion for the game and for competing. It’s great to see him competing in so many tournaments and pushing himself in competition to get better, which shows tremendous will power! Lucas is an extremely determined, hardworking, competitive young man and we are excited for the impact he will have on our program.”



Philip Linberg Bondestad, Drobak, Norway (Wang Toppidrett Oslo)

Ranked No. 406 WAGR … Won the 2021 Srixon Tour U19 Order of Merit … Placed second in the Srixon Tour U19 Order of Merit (2020) … Won a pair of Srixon Tour Tournaments in 2021 (No. 4 and No. 5) … Member of Norwegian National Amateur Team, (2021) … Member of Norwegian National Junior Team from 2017 to 2020 … Shot a course record of 60 (10-under) at Drobak GK beating the previous record of 61 set by PGA Tour winner Viktor Hovland.



Coach Williams’ Comments: “Philip is the top-ranked junior in Norway and like the other two signees, had great success this past summer. His coach in Norway James McGovern said, ‘Philip is most often under par in tournaments. He is a very stable player who hits the ball very long and straight and has a very good short game. I have been lucky enough to have taught some of Norway’s best players over the years and he is up there with the best.’ In addition to his golf ability, Philip is a wonderful student and will be a tremendous asset for our program.”



Davis DeLille, High Point, North Carolina (High Point Central)

Ranked No. 8 in North Carolina Junior Boys and No. 12 Carolinas Junior Boys … TYGA Triad High Point Champion as a junior in 2021 … Finished second at the Webb Simpson Challenge … Claimed a share of second place at the Bojangles Junior and 9th Annual Jimmy Creed Invitational (2021) … Finished third at the HV3 Invitational (2021).



Coach Williams’ Comments: “Davis has been knocking on the door of quite a few tournament titles this year and we are excited to see him competing at such a high level. In studying this class in North Carolina, the one thing that always stood out to me was his ability to shoot 72 or better in tournament play. He shoots 72 or better in tournament action 69 percent of the time, which is second in his recruiting class in North Carolina. This is a very impressive number and is the reason he gave himself opportunities to win tournaments. We are excited to see the progression Davis has made this last year with his game and know he has the potential to make a huge impact on our program.”