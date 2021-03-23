ECU men’s golf team places tied for fourth at host invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina men’s golf team shot a final round of 5-over-par 293 to finish tied for fourth place at the 2021 ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley on Tuesday at the Brook Valley Country Club. The Pirates posted a final 54-hole score of 16-over-par 880 (290-297-293) on the 6,755-yard, par-72 course.

Coastal Carolina won the tournament with a two-day tally of 1-over-par 865 (282-292-291), finishing six strokes in front of second-place Appalachian State at 7-over-par 871 (287-294-290). Loyola Maryland finished third (295-291-293=879) followed by ECU and Maryland (293-289-298=880), tied for fourth.

The Chanticleers’ Zack Taylor claimed medalist honors at 7-under-par 209 (70-69-70) with Loyola’s Evan Brown finishing second at 4-under-par 212 (71-66-75).

ECU redshirt sophomore Conner Jones and senior Tim Bunten each posted a three-round total of 2-over-par 218, tying for eighth place. Jones carded a 2-under-par 70 Tuesday, while Bunten fired a 1-over-par 73. It was the first top 10 finish of the season for any ECU player.

Fifth-year senior Patrick Stephenson, who won the event in 2018, finished tied for 19th at 4-over-par 220. Junior Jack Massei carded a 7-over-par 223 with fellow classmate A.J. Beechler shooting 9-over-par 225 and senior Stephen Carroll finishing at 12-over-par 228.

The Pirates return to action April 2-3 at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate in Kannapolis.