ECU men’s golf team places tied for fourth at host invitational

ECU Pirates

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

(ECU Sports Information photo)

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina men’s golf team shot a final round of 5-over-par 293 to finish tied for fourth place at the 2021 ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley on Tuesday at the Brook Valley Country Club. The Pirates posted a final 54-hole score of 16-over-par 880 (290-297-293) on the 6,755-yard, par-72 course.

Coastal Carolina won the tournament with a two-day tally of 1-over-par 865 (282-292-291), finishing six strokes in front of second-place Appalachian State at 7-over-par 871 (287-294-290). Loyola Maryland finished third (295-291-293=879) followed by ECU and Maryland (293-289-298=880), tied for fourth.

The Chanticleers’ Zack Taylor claimed medalist honors at 7-under-par 209 (70-69-70) with Loyola’s Evan Brown finishing second at 4-under-par 212 (71-66-75).

ECU redshirt sophomore Conner Jones and senior Tim Bunten each posted a three-round total of 2-over-par 218, tying for eighth place. Jones carded a 2-under-par 70 Tuesday, while Bunten fired a 1-over-par 73. It was the first top 10 finish of the season for any ECU player.

Fifth-year senior Patrick Stephenson, who won the event in 2018, finished tied for 19th at 4-over-par 220. Junior Jack Massei carded a 7-over-par 223 with fellow classmate A.J. Beechler shooting 9-over-par 225 and senior Stephen Carroll finishing at 12-over-par 228.

The Pirates return to action April 2-3 at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate in Kannapolis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV