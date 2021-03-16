ECU men’s golf ties for 11th at Myrtle Beach tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ­– Patrick Stephenson finished 16th individually, while the East Carolina men’s golf team tied for 11th in the V1 Sports General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf And Beach Club on Tuesday.

NC State (279-278-295=852) claimed the team title by eight strokes over second-place North Florida (284-283-293=840) followed by Louisville (275-298-290=863), North Carolina (277-293-298=868) and Coastal Carolina (284-292-295=871) to round out the top five.

As a team, the Pirates fired a cumulative total of 33-over-par 897 (286-299=312) after posting an opening round score of 2-under-par 286.

Stephenson finished the tournament at 1-over-par 217 (69-75-73). He carded a three-under-par 69 in the opening round Sunday, 3-over-par Monday and 1-over-par on the final 18. Stephenson stood 1-under-par through 11 holes in the third round, but posted only posted two birdies against four bogeys on the final seven holes to finish 1-over-par.

ECU senior Stephen Carroll finished tied for 39th with a 54-hole score of 7-over-par 223 (73-74-76) with junior A.J. Beechler firing an 11-over-par 227. Beechler was 2-over-par through 36 holes, but shot 9-over-par Tuesday.

Senior Tim Bunten finished at 14-over-par 230 (71-77-82) while sophomore Chris Sperrazza posted a three-day score of 19-over-par 235 (74-79-82).

The Pirates will host the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley on Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, at Brook Valley Country Club.