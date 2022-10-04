GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team picked up its first team win of the 2022-23 campaign after firing a 4-over par 292 to claim the Ironwood Collegiate Classic Tuesday afternoon. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-72, 7,210 Ironwood Country Club.

The Pirates (870), who picked up their first team win since March of 2019, held off William & Mary (871) and Gardner-Webb (871) winning by one stroke. Delaware (872) and Temple (877) finished fourth and fifth respectively. With the victory, ECU has finished in the top two of its last two events following second place at River Run Collegiate

“All wins are special because it’s so hard to win a tournament but this one is very special,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “I’m very proud of the guys for fighting so hard until the end!! We are trying to build a winning mentality. Being in position to win and being able to close it out to get the victory makes it more special.”

Philip Linberg Bondestad earned all-tournament team honors finishing tied for second with a 3-under par 213 (70-70-73). The freshman entered Tuesday tied for third and posted a final round 1-over par for his best finish as a Pirate. Graduate student Nicolas Brown claimed a share of sixth place following his round of even par for a two-day scored of 215 (71-72-72).

Fellow graduate student Stuart Fuller shot a 71 during final round action, which included a 2-under back nine for a share of 13th place (78-70-71=219). Rounding out the Pirates roster were sophomore Carter Busse (77-71-77=225) and freshman Lucas Augustsson (77-74-76=227) for a share of 34th and 44th.

Playing as individuals for ECU were freshman Davis DeLillie (t44/76-71-80=227), sophomore Tyler DeChellis (t49/81-71-76=228), graduate student Connor Jones (t49/77-75-76=228) and junior Eston Lee (73rd/89-78-73=240).

Winthrop’s Nick Mayfield took home top individual honors after posting a score of 211 (5-under) finishing two shots ahead of Bondestad, Charlie Bundy (William & Mary), Conor McGrath (Temple) and Brendan Dunphy (Longwood).

ECU returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 15 when it heads east to Raleigh, N.C. to participate in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. The two-day event will be held at the Lonnie Poole Golf Club.