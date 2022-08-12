GREENVILLE, N.C. – Games against South Carolina and UNCW, as well as seven home contests, help comprise the 2022-23 East Carolina men’s basketball non-conference schedule released Friday by school officials.

The Pirates are under the direction of first-year head coach Michael Schwartz.

In addition to a neutral site showdown against the Gamecocks this season, the Pirates will welcome South Carolina to Greenville and Minges Coliseum during the 2023-24 campaign while making the return trip to Columbia in 2024-25.

ECU kickstarts the season with three consecutive home games, hosting Mercer (Nov.8), Presbyterian (Nov. 12) and Hampton (Nov. 16), before heading to Estero, Fla., for the Gulf Coast Showcase – an eight-team event featuring the Pirates, Drexel, FGCU, Indiana State, Kansas City, Northern Kentucky, Toledo and UT Arlington. ECU opens tournament play Monday, Nov. 21, against Indiana State.

Following its excursion to the Sunshine State, East Carolina travels up to the Tidewater area Nov. 26 for a showdown with Old Dominion before returning to Minges Coliseum for a pair of bouts with South Carolina State (Nov. 29) and Campbell (Dec. 2).

After a one-year hiatus, ECU resumes its regional rivalry with UNCW as the Pirates and Seahawks are slated to clash Dec. 6 at Trask Coliseum. East Carolina is scheduled to take on UNCW at home in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

ECU entertains Coppin State for the second-straight season on Dec. 11, then wraps up its non-league exploits against South Carolina Dec. 17 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., and High Point back in Minges Coliseum Dec. 21. The Pirates and Gamecocks have played 11 times prior, the last a 57-53 South Carolina win in 2004.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, as will the finalized American Athletic Conference slate.

2022-23 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 8: vs. Mercer (Greenville, N.C.)

Nov. 12: vs. Presbyterian (Greenville, N.C.)

Nov. 16: vs. Hampton (Greenville, N.C.)

Nov. 21-23: Gulf Coast Showcase (Estero, Fla.)

Nov. 26: at Old Dominion (Norfolk, Va.)

Nov. 29: vs. South Carolina State (Greenville, N.C.)

Dec. 2: vs. Campbell (Greenville, N.C.)

Dec. 6: at UNCW (Wilmington, N.C.)

Dec. 11: vs. Coppin State (Greenville, N.C.)

Dec. 17: vs. South Carolina (Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Dec. 21: vs. High Point (Greenville, N.C.)