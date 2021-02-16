ECU men’s, women’s basketball games postponed due to coronavirus, weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The men’s basketball game Sunday between East Carolina and Wichita State has been postponed due to a COVID-19-related pause in activities at ECU.

Rescheduling information for this game has yet to be determined.

Due to inclement weather in the Houston area and its subsequent effect on the team’s travel plans, the ECU women’s basketball game at Houston scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed.



The Pirates will return home for their first game in Minges Coliseum since Jan. 30 when they play host to Wichita State on Saturday at 1 p.m. That contest will be broadcast on ESPN+.