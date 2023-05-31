GREENVILLE, N.C. — The kickoff time for East Carolina’s 2023 season opener at Michigan, scheduled for September 2 at Michigan Stadium, has been set for noon and will be televised on Peacock according to an announcement by the American Athletic Conference Wednesday afternoon.

The American and its primary television partners also assigned start times for two other ECU games that were among its early broadcast selections: at Appalachian State (Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) and against SMU (Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). ECU’s conference road contest at Navy, which is set for November 18, will be televised on an ESPN Network with a kickoff time to be determined at a later date.

Additionally, ECU’s final home non-conference game against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 23 will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. (ET).

East Carolina, which will play its 10th campaign in the AAC this fall under fifth-year head coach Mike Houston, posted an 8-5 overall mark, 4-4 in The American, and captured its first bowl win since 2014 with a 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Pirates, who reached postseason eligibility in consecutive years under Houston’s leadership, also reached the eight-win plateau for the first time since 2014.

Season tickets are on sale with packages starting as low as $115 (depending on location) each and purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

The remainder of East Carolina’s kickoff times will be announced following the finalization of television broadcast schedules.

East Carolina 2023 Schedule

Sept. 1 – at Michigan (12 noon on Peacock)

Sept. 9 – MARSHALL (TBA)

Sept. 16 – at Appalachian State (3:30 p.m. on ESPN+)

Sept. 23 – GARDNER-WEBB (6 p.m. on ESPN+)

Sept. 30 – at Rice (TBA)

Oct. 12 – SMU (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Oct. 21 – CHARLOTTE (TBA)

Oct. 28 – at UTSA (TBA)

Nov. 4 – TULANE (TBA)

Nov. 11 – at FAU (TBA)

Nov. 18 – at Navy (TBA; on an ESPN Network)

Nov. 24/25 – TULSA (TBA)

Dec. 2 – American Football Championship (4 p.m. on ABC or ESPN)