GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to inclement weather and cold temperatures, the East Carolina-Morehead State softball contest has been canceled.



The Pirates and Eagles completed three innings with Morehead State holding a 1-0 lead, but game officials ultimately deemed conditions unsafe to continue play.



The Purple-Gold Invitational concludes Sunday with a trio of contests.



Purple-Gold Invitational Sunday (March 13) Schedule

10:00 – Bryant vs. Morehead State

12:30 – Rider vs. Morehead State