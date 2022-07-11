TEMPE, Ariz. – For the ninth time in the last 11 years, East Carolina has been named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I All-Academic Team according to an announcement by the organization Monday.



The squad posted a 3.67 grade point average for the 2021-22 academic year with eight members of the team earning at least a 3.0.



Additionally, Laura Becker , Sofia Cerezo Holgado , Anne Lou Champion , Alisa Diercksen , Martina Muzzolon , Isabella Rivera Ortiz and Minette Van Vreden were tabbed ITA Scholar Athletes. Diercksen garnered the honor for the third time in career as she was also recognized in 2018 and 2019.



“I am very proud of the fact that so many members of our team figured out how to balance college life and academics so quickly while achieving individual accolades as well,” head coach Kirstin Burgess said. Congratulations to our young ladies!”



The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letterwinners are factored into the cumulative team GPA from the 2018-19 academic year. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must have a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the current academic year.