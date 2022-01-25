ECU names next play-by-play announcer for baseball season

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Scott “Scooter” Rogers has been named East Carolina’s baseball radio play-by-play announcer for the 2022 season according to an announcement by LEARFIELD General Manager Meghan Heinchon Tuesday morning.

A Greenville, N.C. native, Rogers isn’t a stranger behind the microphone as he is known and respected locally for his public address voice at ECU Athletics, J.H. Rose High School and Greenville Little League venues. Since 2014, he has worked alongside Greenville Little League Commissioner Brian Weingartz in a variety of roles, including but not limited to, digital scorekeeping, producing and calling play-by-play for livestream events. He assisted with the annual Tournament of State Champions from 2010 to 2019 and has been a pressbox media services volunteer at the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robins, Ga. since 2019.

Rogers was a key contributor bringing the Little League Softball World Series to Elm Street Park in Greenville and currently serves on the tournament’s planning committee and as media relations coordinator. An alum of Pitt Community College where he received an Associate in Arts degree in 2021, he is currently majoring in communication with a minor in sports studies at East Carolina University.

“As a lifelong fan of this program, it is an honor and privilege to be selected as the ‘Voice of Pirate Baseball,’” Rogers said. “I want to thank Meghan Heinchon with LEARFIELD and ECU Athletics for giving me this great opportunity. I look forward to painting the picture and telling the story of the two-time defending American Athletic Conference Champions.”

Joining Rogers in the booth will be Dr. Gary Overton, who will provide color analysis for every home game and selected road and postseason events. Overton, a 2004 ECU Hall of Fame inductee, led the Pirate baseball program for 13 years (1985-87) as head coach compiling an overall record of 427-237-1 before departing as the winningest skipper in school history. He guided East Carolina to five NCAA Tournament appearances, five Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament championships and two CAA regular-season titles. Overton mentored 36 all-conference players and was named the CAA Coach-of-the-Year in 1990 and earned East Region Coach-of-the-Year accolades in 1993.

Pirate fans can listen to all 56 regular-season games and every post-season contest on 94.3 The Game (WRHD) or by using the Varsity Network App (https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink/source/east-carolina-university:oas-1205).

ECU is set to open its 88th season of collegiate baseball (1932-42, 1946-present) by hosting Bryant on Friday, Feb. 18. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. (ET) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.