GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After two straight wins, the East Carolina University football team ran into a bump in the road with a 23-20 two-overtime loss to Navy on Saturday.

The Midshipmen are now 5-0 all-time at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The loss comes after ECU’s victory at Navy last November.

There were some game-changing moments, some good, some bad. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Ahlers sets another record

With 12,622 yards, ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers set the American Athletic Conference career record for total offense, passing Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder who put up 12,418 yards during his career with the Bearcats.

The @American_Conf has a new total yards king 👑 pic.twitter.com/56sC8r111Z — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) September 24, 2022

Navy kicker goes 3-for-3

After not kicking all year, Daniel Davies had a perfect game. Davies tied the game in the second quarter with a 37-yard field goal, tied the game in the first overtime with a stunning 43-yard field goal, and gave the Midshipmen the win with a 29-yarder.

Fourth-quarter fumble

With the first fumble lost on the season for the Pirates by Rahjai Harris, it turned out to be costly, leading to a Navy touchdown, where they took the lead, 17-10. On top of this was another unfortunate turnover with 25 seconds left. Ahlers’ late interception ended a potential game-winning drive.

“I just hit the same play to Isaiah,” Ahlers said. “I should have just ran, taken the yards and got out of bounds.”

Owen Daffer missed FG

Special teams have been the death of the Pirates this year, costing them two wins. Similar to the NC State game, Saturday’s game came down to a field goal. Daffer missed wide left on a 37-yarder in the second overtime.

Owen Daffer is the difference between a 4-0 #ECU record and the 2-2 mark the #Pirates have. #CollegeKickers #AAC — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) September 25, 2022

Holton Ahlers: “I haven’t talked to Owen yet but it’s not on him. If you wanna put that game on anyone put it on Holton Ahlers, not Owen Daffer. It came down to one kick because we missed a bunch of plays. I gotta get better. Putting it on Owen is foolish.” pic.twitter.com/TgLZlWajeF — 94.3 THE GAME (@943TheGame) September 25, 2022

The Pirates will take on the University of South Florida in Tampa on Saturday, weather permitting. Tropical system Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere in the Tampa area, as of Sunday afternoon.