GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A last-second win at BYU late Friday night made the overnight flight back from Provo, Utah, that much sweeter for East Carolina’s football team.

The Pirates beat BYU, 27-24, on Andrew Conrad’s 33-yard field goal as time expired. East Carolina’s win made the Pirates bowl eligible for the second year in a row. This was also the third straight win for ECU (6-3).

Back ✌🏼 back years pic.twitter.com/lYPL3S7K4F — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 29, 2022

On a risky 4th-and-8 call late in the game, Holton Ahlers threw a deep pass to Isiah Winstead that was not caught. The referees threw a flag on BYU’s Kaleb Hayes for pass interference. That set up the Pirates in field goal range where, after three conservative runs and two BYU timeouts to try and ice Conrad, he sailed a low but long enough kick through the uprights.

Conrad the Conqueror

The hero of the game at the end, Conrad was 2-of-3 on field goals and drilled all three extra points. His longest field goal was the game-winning 33-yarder.

.@ConradAndrew25 drills the 23-yard field goal and we're all tied up at 10. pic.twitter.com/ouknUB1kfg — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 29, 2022

Coach Mike Houston

The man, the myth, the legend. Houston has had three signature wins in a row, the four-overtime thriller against Memphis and the last two against future Big 12 opponents, Central Florida and BYU.

After every win, he says “how about them freaking Pirates!” This time, it was a little different …

To make Friday night even better, it was Houston’s 100th win as a head coach.

.@ECUCoachHouston's 100th career win as a head coach sends us bowling. pic.twitter.com/VDguiJ2SUa — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 29, 2022

The team was also able to FaceTime ECU running back Rahjai Harris, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over USF, after the game. It was a tear-jerker of a moment.

@_KeatonMitchell calls @icyy_rahjai from the locker room. I swear my eyes aren’t sweating. I swear! pic.twitter.com/fh469XFvDh — ECU LF Megaphones (@LFMegaphones) October 29, 2022

Now, Houston and the Pirates have a chance to at least break even against future Big 12 teams. The Pirates are at Cincinnati on Nov. 11 for an 8 p.m. game after a bye this week. They meet the Houston Cougars the following week.

Keaton Mitchell

You just can’t talk about him enough. He has been called the fastest player in college football, and he proved it Friday night.

Keaton Mitchell the fastest speed Provo has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/nkLik8q5hU — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 29, 2022

Mitchell had 21 carries for 176 yards and a 35-yard touchdown. He was, however, on the sideline after appearing to be banged up near the end of the game.

Now, the Pirates get a bye, look to heal up and return to action on Nov. 11 against Cincinnati.