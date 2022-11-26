GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina’s football team was able to take down Temple, 49-46, on Saturday with the help of a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes.

The victory secured the Pirates (7-5) a winning record heading into their bowl game. This is the first time ECU has had back-to-back winning seasons since the 2012-14 season.

It was a back-and-forth high-scoring game with 95 points between the two teams and 12 touchdowns. Temple quarterback EJ Warner threw for 527 yards and five touchdowns, while Holton Ahlers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

The only mistake for Warner was he threw a costly interception in the third quarter that resulted in an ECU touchdown.

There were some other huge moments that led up to the Pirate’s comeback win.

Jsi Hatfield

After a lot of talk about ECU’s special teams’ struggles, Hatfield had two kick returns for 140 yards, his longest was a 97-yard Pirate touchdown. That put ECU back in front of Temple in the second quarter.

The big EIGHT EIGHT‼️



Jsi Hatfield takes this 97 yards to put us back in the lead. pic.twitter.com/erunRDiarK — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) November 26, 2022

Hatfield also had two receptions for 34 yards.

Keaton Mitchell

ECU coach Mike Houston asked Mitchell prior to the game how many yards he wanted today. He replied with 200. He got his wish, matching his career high 222 rushing yards and four touchdowns … insane.

He also had two catches for 78 yards, including one of his four touchdowns.

.@_KeatonMitchell walks in for his 3rd TD on the day ✌️ pic.twitter.com/DTfVz5LH8M — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) November 26, 2022

Holton Ahlers

After Ahlers didn’t throw a single touchdown pass in his last game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, he went into his last regular season game as a Pirate with some motivation.

This game was a huge improvement from the last with 314 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

East Carolina’s bowl game will be determined after next Saturday’s conference championship games.